Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
West Cemetery
49 Pound Street
Bristol, CT
View Map

PATRICIA (GOFF) WILLIAMSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA (GOFF) WILLIAMSON Obituary
Patricia (Goff) Williamson, 78, of Brewster, MA, formerly of Barrington, IL, beloved wife of Glenn Williamson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital. Patricia was born in Bristol, CT and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Dorothy (Osgood) Goff. In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by her two beloved daughters; Gretchen Barcus and her husband Thomas, and Ellen Struber and her husband Scott. Patricia is predeceased by her sister, Mary Jane Goff. She will be remembered for her endless generosity, welcoming smile and loving heart. To know her was to love her. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at West Cemetery, 49 Pound Street, Bristol, CT at 11 AM. Please visit Patricia's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -