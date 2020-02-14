|
|
Patricia (Goff) Williamson, 78, of Brewster, MA, formerly of Barrington, IL, beloved wife of Glenn Williamson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital. Patricia was born in Bristol, CT and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Dorothy (Osgood) Goff. In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by her two beloved daughters; Gretchen Barcus and her husband Thomas, and Ellen Struber and her husband Scott. Patricia is predeceased by her sister, Mary Jane Goff. She will be remembered for her endless generosity, welcoming smile and loving heart. To know her was to love her. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at West Cemetery, 49 Pound Street, Bristol, CT at 11 AM. Please visit Patricia's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2020