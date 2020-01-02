|
|
Patrick "Joe" Berry Jr., age 92. Loving husband of Mary; Dear father of James (the late Pamela), Mary Jo (Mike) Gogola, Kathy (Bob) Bauers, Kevin, Nancy (Tom) McIherney and Tommy (Nichole); Devoted grandfather of Patrick (Kirsten), Bridget, Brendan (Kristen), Danny, Kevin, Megan, Ryan, Rachel and Sean; Cherished great-grandfather of Wyatt Joseph and Savannah Rose; Loving uncle, cousin and friend to many. Family and friends will meet at Queen of the Rosary Church, 750 W. Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove Village, on Friday, January 3rd, for a Lying in State, 8:30 am until the Celebration of the Mass, 10:00 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020