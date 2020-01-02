Daily Herald Obituaries
|
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Lying in State
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Queen of the Rosary Church
750 W. Elk Grove Blvd.
Elk Grove Village, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of the Rosary Church
750 W. Elk Grove Blvd.
Elk Grove Village, IL
PATRICK "JOE" BERRY Jr.

PATRICK "JOE" BERRY Jr. Obituary
Patrick "Joe" Berry Jr., age 92. Loving husband of Mary; Dear father of James (the late Pamela), Mary Jo (Mike) Gogola, Kathy (Bob) Bauers, Kevin, Nancy (Tom) McIherney and Tommy (Nichole); Devoted grandfather of Patrick (Kirsten), Bridget, Brendan (Kristen), Danny, Kevin, Megan, Ryan, Rachel and Sean; Cherished great-grandfather of Wyatt Joseph and Savannah Rose; Loving uncle, cousin and friend to many. Family and friends will meet at Queen of the Rosary Church, 750 W. Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove Village, on Friday, January 3rd, for a Lying in State, 8:30 am until the Celebration of the Mass, 10:00 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
