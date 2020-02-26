Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICK GREGORY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICK "PACKY" GREGORY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICK "PACKY" GREGORY Obituary
Patrick "Packy" Gregory. Born May 10th, 1996 in Littleton, Colorado. Beloved, devoted son, loyal friend and brother to everyone he knew. A Libertyville legend, he was the heart and soul of his family's bar and restaurant "Morgan's." He loved his games, his dogs, big chillin' and adventurous eating. He changed our lives forever with his selflessness, kindness, and compassion. His memory lives on in the hearts of all who knew him. Parted this world February 20th, 2020 in Fort Collins, Colorado. He is survived by his father, Michael, mother, Peggy, brothers, Mickey and Rocky, and Puggle, Gucci. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 28 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rte. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -