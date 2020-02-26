|
Patrick "Packy" Gregory. Born May 10th, 1996 in Littleton, Colorado. Beloved, devoted son, loyal friend and brother to everyone he knew. A Libertyville legend, he was the heart and soul of his family's bar and restaurant "Morgan's." He loved his games, his dogs, big chillin' and adventurous eating. He changed our lives forever with his selflessness, kindness, and compassion. His memory lives on in the hearts of all who knew him. Parted this world February 20th, 2020 in Fort Collins, Colorado. He is survived by his father, Michael, mother, Peggy, brothers, Mickey and Rocky, and Puggle, Gucci. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 28 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rte. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020