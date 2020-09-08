Patrick H. Milbourne, 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by family members at his home on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. He was born Oct. 14, 1953 in Chicago and had been a resident of Libertyville for the past 21 years. Pat was a devoted family man who lived life to its fullest. He was a selfless man and true friend to many, with an incredible sense of humor. Pat had a passion for golf, fishing, the Bears, cooking, traveling and was a founding member of the Tri-County Golf Association (TCGA). He was a graduate of Loyola University and received his Master's degree from Northwestern University. He was the V.P. of Finance for the Motorola Corporation for 26 years. He later became the CFO of Newark Electronics. Pat enjoyed an early retirement which allowed him to spend time with family and do the things he loved. Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Jan Milbourne; 3 children, Lindsay (Brian) Deignan, Lauren (Simon) Amich and Sean Milbourne; 2 grandchildren, Reagan and Olivia; 2 brothers, Joseph (Simone) Milbourne and Martin Milbourne. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville with the Rev. Father John Trout from St. Joseph Catholic Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Pat's name to the American Lung Association
(lung.org
). Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
.