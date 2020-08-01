1/1
PATRICK J. KENNEDY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADDISON - Patrick J. Kennedy, age 63, died July 29, 2020, at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital. Patrick was the loving son of Virginia Kennedy (nee Yodwolkis) and the late Edward; loving brother of Barbara Kennedy; and friend of many. Graveside Service Tuesday at 1 PM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Visitation Sunday 2-6 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard. Patrick was a Veteran of the US Navy where he served as a Seabee in Bosnia. He was a member of the VFW. Patrick grew up in Chicago and was a graduate of St. Rita High School. He was a carpenter and locksmith for the State of Illinois for 25 years. Patrick was an avid cook and gardener. He loved to travel. Patrick loved his pet parrot, Freddy. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Patrick's name may be made to Fisher House Foundation, fisherhouse.org. Info, www.brustfuneralhome.com or 888-629-0094.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved