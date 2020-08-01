ADDISON - Patrick J. Kennedy, age 63, died July 29, 2020, at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital. Patrick was the loving son of Virginia Kennedy (nee Yodwolkis) and the late Edward; loving brother of Barbara Kennedy; and friend of many. Graveside Service Tuesday at 1 PM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Visitation Sunday 2-6 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard. Patrick was a Veteran of the US Navy where he served as a Seabee in Bosnia. He was a member of the VFW. Patrick grew up in Chicago and was a graduate of St. Rita High School. He was a carpenter and locksmith for the State of Illinois for 25 years. Patrick was an avid cook and gardener. He loved to travel. Patrick loved his pet parrot, Freddy. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Patrick's name may be made to Fisher House Foundation, fisherhouse.org
