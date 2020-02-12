|
|
DES PLAINES - Patrick James McGahan, Sr. born May 31, 1936, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Pat is survived by his wife, Roberta McGahan; his children, Colleen (Richard) Hanck, Patrick McGahan Jr., Cynthia (Michael) Infelise, Eugene (Janet) McGahan, Michael (Christina) McGahan, Roberta (David) Coker, Donna (John) Wisely and Victoria McGahan; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Pat's life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15th, Visitation at 9:00 am, followed by a service at 10:00 am at St. Stephen Church located at 1280 Prospect Ave. in Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to the ().
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 12, 2020