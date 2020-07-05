Patrick Joseph Treacy, age 91, of The Villages, Fla., passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on Monday, May 11. He is survived by his wife, Jean Aileen Treacy of 70 years. Sister, Mary Stine of NJ and loving father to Debbie (Denis) Wittry, Patrick, Colin (Penny) and Honey (Randy) Treacy White. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Pat (Joy) and Brendan (Maggie), Jill and Ian and Dillon and Vanessa who proudly called him GrandPat. And one great Grandchild, Phiala. He was born on November 20, 1928 in New York. During the depression years the family moved back to Ireland and later returned to the US where he finished his schooling at the prestigious St. Benedict's Prep school in New Jersey. Pat was a veteran of the Navy, joining at the age of 17 and was honorably discharged 1948. He then enrolled and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania/ Wharton School. Jean and Pat were married in 1950. Pats job brought them to the Chicago area, where they raised their children. They made their home in Prospect Heights, then Buffalo Grove, Ill. Pat retired from Allstate after 30 years in 1987 at a Director's level. He and Jean then made their move to Hilton Head Island, SC where he loved to play Golf, which he did for 65 years. They later moved to St. Augustine, Fla. where he actively taught an English Citizenship class to immigrants. Pat also enjoyed writing short stories and was an avid reader, which added to his quick wit. A military service in Pat's honor will be held at a future date for the immediate family.







