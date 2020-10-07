◦I am not able to grasp the reality, that you’re no longer here with us, Pat. I only surmise that God knew you were in so much pain, that he ended it quickly. Leaving us to cope and reckon with the grief that will follow. Debbie there are no appropriate words to comfort You and your wonderful family. Just know Nick and I love you , so much and whenever a need arises we’ll be there. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Right now, I wish I could say goodbye, and thank you for your kindness, Pat. I’ll never forget all the fun and all the laughs we had together. On the road again was a phrase you coined in Italy. Traipsing around all of Europe. Very difficult not to cry. A pit in my stomach full of sorrow.



Diana Bavaro

Friend