PATRICK K. CALLERO
1952 - 2020
Patrick K. Callero, age 68. Beloved Husband of Deborah (nee Mallory). Loving Father of Brian Callero, Jamie (Maureen) Callero, Matthew (Meghan) Callero and Anthony Callero. Cherished Grandfather of Asa, Brendan, Aidan, Isabella, Kathleen, Conner, Mallory, Grace, Madelyn, and Maeve. Dear Brother of Jane (Timothy) Zaleski, Michael (Linda) Callero, the late David (Renata) Callero, and Lawrence (Karen) Callero. Beloved Son of the late Frank "Dutch" and the late Joyce Callero. Fond Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, Illinois from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Family and Friends to meet at St. James Church, 831 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois 60004, 224-345-7200, for a Lying in State on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass 10:00 AM (no reservations needed to attend). Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. Graduate of St. Joseph's College of Rensselaer, Indiana. Former Managing Partner of Callero & Callero CPA in Niles, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, please send Memorial Contributions to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home - Niles
OCT
8
Lying in State
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. James Church
OCT
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James Church
October 6, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Beth Ficht Notre Dame College Prpe
October 6, 2020
Our deepest condolences to you & your family. You are in our prayers. Mark and Kathy Nodo (parents of Jamie Mallory)
Kathy Nodo
October 5, 2020
Dearest Deb- I am so sorry for your loss.
The Duffy family is wishing you & your family COMFORT & PEACE.
Sending you love, Deb.
Sue Duffy
Suzanne Duffy
Friend
October 5, 2020
Dear Jane, Mike and Larry, My heart goes out to you all. Please accept my deepest condolences for your tragic loss. Cathy (Saviano) Spadoni
Catherine Spadoni
Neighbor
October 5, 2020
Very saddened by this news. My deepest condolences to Debbie, Brian, Jamie, Matt and Tony. I'm very sorry for your loss. Wish I could be there to tell you this in person. We will all miss Pat. Much love from me, your cousin Brett
Brett Callero
Family
October 5, 2020
Today remembering Brothers Pat and Mike together. May God bless Mike’s and Pat’s families, and all the friends and families of the Callero’s in this time of sorrow.
Nathan Clark
Classmate
October 4, 2020
Debbie, Brian, Jamie , Matt and Tony and families,

Sue and I are very fortunate to share our eight grandchildren together. Pat was a very positive influence with our families. He led by a quiet example. Our grandchildren are very fortunate to call Pat, Grandpa. The Callero and Flood Families have come to share life long bonds together at Notre Dame High School, Our Lady of the Wayside Parish and Saint Viator High School. Pat will be always remembered as our friend. Debbie, your family is in our prayers. Pat’s memories will be with us forever.

Love,

Bob And Sue Flood and Family

The Flood Family
Family
October 4, 2020
My family offers our condolences. Pay was accountant and family friend. He will truly be missed.
Jerry Ranieri
Friend
October 4, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to the Callero family Patrick will never be forgotten rest in peace
Jack & Kathy Ranieri
October 4, 2020
To the Callero Family - so sorry to hear this news - may your memories bring smiles to your face in these difficult times
hugh carmichael
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
Our sincere sympathy on the loss of Pat.Our high school group of Regina girls and Notre Dame guys leaves me with many happy memories Pat was also our Accountant for the past 30 years. He always spoke of his beautiful family. Donna Lorenzini Mau and Family
Donna Mau
Friend
October 3, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Pat’s passing are prayers and thoughts are with you
Kevin and Michele Flood
October 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss Deb you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Bob Duffy
Friend
October 3, 2020
Sending sincere condolences to you and yours, Debbie, and praying for God's comfort and presence as you mourn
Mary Ellen (Duffy) Hale
Neighbor
October 3, 2020
Deb- Your childhood neighbors, the Duffys, send our condolences to you and your family. ~
Nancy Duffy Milburn
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
Sorry we can’t be there but know we are there in spirit. Hugs and prayers to all the Callero families. Love Mike and Chris Ryan
Mike Ryan
October 3, 2020
◦I am not able to grasp the reality, that you’re no longer here with us, Pat. I only surmise that God knew you were in so much pain, that he ended it quickly. Leaving us to cope and reckon with the grief that will follow. Debbie there are no appropriate words to comfort You and your wonderful family. Just know Nick and I love you , so much and whenever a need arises we’ll be there. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Right now, I wish I could say goodbye, and thank you for your kindness, Pat. I’ll never forget all the fun and all the laughs we had together. On the road again was a phrase you coined in Italy. Traipsing around all of Europe. Very difficult not to cry. A pit in my stomach full of sorrow.
Diana Bavaro
Friend
October 2, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. May God give you peace and understanding. Pat was my accountant for my company for years and He became a friend. When he retired I was lost, He was so helpful. I will be praying for his family. Please take care
Debbie Craig
Debbie Craig
Friend
