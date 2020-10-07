Patrick K. Callero, age 68. Beloved Husband of Deborah (nee Mallory). Loving Father of Brian Callero, Jamie (Maureen) Callero, Matthew (Meghan) Callero and Anthony Callero. Cherished Grandfather of Asa, Brendan, Aidan, Isabella, Kathleen, Conner, Mallory, Grace, Madelyn, and Maeve. Dear Brother of Jane (Timothy) Zaleski, Michael (Linda) Callero, the late David (Renata) Callero, and Lawrence (Karen) Callero. Beloved Son of the late Frank "Dutch" and the late Joyce Callero. Fond Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, Illinois from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Family and Friends to meet at St. James Church, 831 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois 60004, 224-345-7200, for a Lying in State on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass 10:00 AM (no reservations needed to attend). Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. Graduate of St. Joseph's College of Rensselaer, Indiana. Former Managing Partner of Callero & Callero CPA in Niles, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, please send Memorial Contributions to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Funeral information, 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
.