Patrick Rae Stewart, 62, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Lake Forest, IL. He was born March 5, 1958 in West Des Moines, Iowa and had been a Libertyville resident for the past 20 years. Pat was a graduate and member of the swimming team at the University of Northern Iowa and later was a V.P. of Equipment Sales for 40 years. He was a former president of the Boys and Girls Club in Black Hawk County, Iowa and enjoyed his annual golf trips with his family and friends. Surviving are his wife, Lisa (Ann Christen) Stewart; 2 children, John Patrick (Alisha) Stewart and Mary Katherine Stewart (fiance Tyler Lange); his mother, Anna Mae Stewart; and 2 sisters, Christine (Mike) Fitch and Suzanne (Mike) Meyer. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Rae Stewart in 2010. Memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville, IL 60048. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Newton, Iowa. Memorial contributions can be made to either The Lake County Haven or St. Joseph Catholic Church. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
.