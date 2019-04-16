It is with great sadness and fond remembrance that we announce the passing of Patrick Rendino on Sunday April 14, 2019 at the age of 90, surrounded by his loving family, after a long bout with dementia. Beloved husband of Sally Rendino (nee Funk) for 67 years. Loving father to Roy (Marty), Lee (Jo) and Denise Martorano. Proud grandfather to Jill (Doug Junius) Keller, Ryan (Taylor), Julie, Michelle (Tim) Higgins, Amy, Matthew, Alyssa, Jonathan and Lauren. Great-grandfather to Brooke and Raegan. Dear brother of Dora (Dick) Nacht and brother-in-law to Al Gareri. He was the son of Daniel and Catherine (nee Vitiello), and predeceased by his brother and sisters, Larry, Mary Gradert, Florence Rivkin, Antionette (Elmer) Basch, Anthony Liacomo and Angela (Carl) Russo, and his sisters-in-law, Viola (LeRoy) Friello, Adele Gareri and Carol Funk. Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews and extended family. Pat loved his cars and everything associated with automobiles. He was an avid sports fan and lived long enough to see his beloved Blackhawks, Cubs, Bears and Bulls each win championships. He was also a fixture at his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. Pat also loved life. There was rarely a Saturday night where he and his wife weren't out with friends. They were avid dancers since the moment they met and loved to travel, including many road trips when their children were young throughout the Midwest and Florida. He maintained lifelong relationships with many of his friends from high school, including playing in their annual "Turkey Bowl" football game until he was 70. He valued family above all else and was passionate and proud of all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Visitation Wednesday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Service at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary