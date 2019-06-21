|
|
Funeral service and interment for Patsy L. Yamashiro (nee Elliott) 72 is 11 AM Monday June 24, 2019 at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. She was born September 26, 1946 in Decherd, TN and died Monday June 17, 2019 in Evanston, IL. Patsy adored animals, walking, gardening and crafting. She is survived by her siblings James (Barbara) Elliott, Larry (Theresa) Elliott, Bobby Elliott, Maxine Csakany and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Oakley and Evelyn (nee Stewart) Elliott, her brother Donald Elliott and her sister Christine Moore. For information, call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 21, 2019