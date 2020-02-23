|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Patsy W. Corts was born on October 20, 1923, in Chicago, Illinois to Ross and Winifred (nee Whitehouse) Wise. She died Monday, February 17, 2020, at Aspired Living of Prospect Heights, Prospect Heights. Mrs. Corts was an administrative assistant for the Mathematics Department at Arlington High School for 19 years before retiring. Upon graduating from college, she worked as a paralegal. Patsy was a long-time and active member of the 1st Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights. She is a former member of the Arlington Heights Lions Club. While with the Lions Club Patsy participated in advocacy programs benefiting the deaf and blind. Patsy and her late husband, Billy, loved to travel the USA, especially enjoying their lake house and boating. She took pleasure in music, reading and collecting mystery books, and bird watching especially her beloved cardinals. Patsy is survived by her daughters, Cheryl R. Corts, Caryn C. (Victor) Sorensen, and Candace (Martin) Klein; her grandsons, Nathan and Matthew Sorensen, and Bradley Klein; and Patsy was looking forward to welcoming her expected great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy W. Corts; her parents; and her sister, Mary Lou Bucholz. Memorial service 11:00 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 North Dunton Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Reception to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to: the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 North Dunton Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 or to Friedman Place, 5527 N. Maplewood Ave., Chicago, IL 60625, https://friedmanplace.org. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2020