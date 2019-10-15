Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paul's final battle, fought with the same determination that he lived his life, ended on Sept. 20, 2019, with his devoted wife Inez Cichon (Mule') at his side. Paul, age 77, is survived by his wife Inez; his children by his former wife Sally Roundy, Alan (Tiffany) Sanderson, Sherilyn (Rob) Szentes, Timothy (Robin) Sanderson; his stepchildren, Walter (Renee) Cichon, Joseph (Kathleen) Cichon, Phillip (Robbie) Cichon, 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Keith and Kevin Sanderson; and many nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his friends, especially Pam and Bill Uhlig, and by his Primerica family. He always valued his time shared with his dear friend, Jim Greenberg, as well as his hours spent managing his Fantasy Football moves with Ryan and Erik Cichon. Paul enjoyed a lively night of karaoke with the family, learning new woodworking techniques, and watching his beloved Detroit Lions win. Whether it would be carving a turkey, making a cabinet, or fixing a computer problem, Paul was always ready and eager to extend a helping hand. We invite family and friends to celebrate his life by honoring him and remembering all the good times we have shared with him. He has passed on to us his strength in character, his never-ending hope, and his unconditional love. This celebration of his life will be an Open House on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2 to 7 pm. For info, please call or text 708-767-5712.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
