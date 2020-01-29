Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
PAUL D. BURCK


1949 - 2020
PAUL D. BURCK Obituary
PALATINE - Paul D. Burck was born on January 10, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois to Harry and Florence (nee Douglas) Burck. He died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home. Paul was an Environmental Health and Safety Officer for the United Parcel Service before retiring. He was well known and loved among the horse racing community at Arlington Park Racetrack and enjoyed watching his beloved Blackhawks. Paul is survived by his wife of 35 years, Terry nee Riffner; his children Kelsey (John M.) Young, and John Burck; his grandson Parker Young; and his sister Bonnie Stangland and her children Holly, Lisa, and Sean. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his stepfather, Gregory Kiewetz. His family will receive guests from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
