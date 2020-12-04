WARRENVILLE - Paul David Novak died on November, 27th, 2020 at the age of 65 after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Paul is survived by his loving and devoted family: wife, Sonja Klattenberg, sister and brother-in-law, Margaret [nee Novak] and Craig Votava, nephew Andy Votava, and niece Amelia Votava. He is predeceased by his parents. He also leaves behind a long list of "adopted" family both domestically and internationally. Paul was born January 8th, 1955 in Munster, Indiana to Arthur and Merna Novak. He graduated from Purdue University with a BS in Industrial Engineering in 1977, followed by a masters degree in Engineering- Economic Systems from Stanford University in 1979. He spent his working career at Bell Labs -* Lucent, but his career goal was always to retire. By careful money management, he joyfully retired at the age of 46. Paul packed his retirement years by generously donating his industry and talents to those he loved from caring for his parents as their health declined, catering to the needs (and whims) of his beloved dog(s), making stained glass windows, remodeling kitchens/bathrooms, building furniture, crafting beautiful gift items made from wood (cutting boards, salt/pepper shakers, etc). There was no engine repair or home repair project he couldn't master, and he left his fingerprints in at least a dozen houses here and abroad. Paul, please don't worry. While you are gone, the dogs will be walked, the lawn mowed, and the cars repaired, although none of them may be done with your dedication and to your standards. The big girls love you the best. Always have. Always will. Share your memories of Paul at https://www.mykeeper.com/momentos/
