PAUL E. SEILS
Paul E. Seils, 72 years old, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda (Busse) Seils for 49 years. Cherished father of Christian (Laura), the late Melani, Jeremy (Mary) and Heather. Loving Poppy to Summer, Hanna, Abriella, Kataryna and the late Jonah. Brother of Linda (Phil) Keller. Upon marrying Linda in 1970, he decided to join the family business, Busse's Flowers, where he bloomed as a master designer, doing many flowers show as well as conducting classes to teach the basics of floral design to local residents. Alongside his wife Linda and daughter Heather, he worked to build the business into what it has become today. Paul had a true love for life, enjoy everything that involved cars new and old. He showed his love by owning many classic cars, his pride and joy a 1936 Dodge panel delivery truck and helping to be a part of Mount Prospects weekly "Cruise" night on Saturdays. He was also a die-hard racing fan attending 50 Indianapolis 500 races Memorial Day weekend. He was active at his church, St. Paul Lutheran, as well as the Mount Prospect's Lions Club, Special Events Commission and the Sister Cities Commission until he became ill. Visitation Thursday, July 2nd, 10:00 A.M. until Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Graveside service following funeral at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mount Prospect. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
