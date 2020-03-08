|
|
NAPERVILLE - Paul E. Street, age 92, a resident of Naperville, passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2020. He was born October 3, 1927 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Harold and Mabel Street. Paul's parents were pioneer missionaries in Ethiopia under the Sudan Interior Mission before and during the Italian invasion. When Paul was eight years old, a rabid dog bit him, his sister Miriam, his younger brother Harold and Johanas (a national youth helping in the mission station). Medical treatment was limited while serving within the interior and Johanas died, but God spared the three Street children. This experience led Paul to trust Christ as his personal Savior, beginning his lifelong relationship with the Lord. In 1937, the Street family returned to the United States, where Paul's father, Harold, continued his career in ministry. Paul attended schools in Wheaton and Waterloo, Iowa. In 1945, he graduated from West High School in Minneapolis, where he played varsity football. He attended Prairie Bible Institute and Moody Bible Institute where he was active in intramural sports. Paul married the love of his life and college sweetheart, Faye Terry, on May 7, 1955. The Lord blessed them with two children, Sherry and Dave, and again years later when Sherry married Mike Dunning and Dave married Sherry Lathrop. Paul and Faye lived in Glendale Heights until 2008, when they moved to Naperville. Three grandchildren enriched their lives, Peter and Mark Dunning and Ruth Street, adding a fourth when Mark married Joy Van de Werken. God continued to show his goodness when their two great-grandchildren, Bethany and Benjamin, were born. After 58 years of marriage Faye passed to her eternal home in 2014. Paul loved spending time with his family. He was an avid sports fan, and most importantly, he lived for the Lord. In later years, he remained active in church life while being a part of Bible Study Fellowship and a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Wheaton (now Highpoint Church). Paul is survived by all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as his brother Harold, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his wife Faye, his sister Miriam, his brother John Robert, and his parents. A visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, at Wheaton Bible Church, 27W500 North Ave., West Chicago, IL 60185, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. where a memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private at Chapel Hill Gardens West in Oakbrook Terrace. Memorial gifts may be directed to Bible Study Fellowship, 19001 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX 78258, or Moody Bible Institute, 820 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, IL 60610. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2020