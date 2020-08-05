1/
PAUL FRANCIS BICKNER
SCHAUMBURG - Paul Francis Bickner, 58, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Alvah "OT" Bickner, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Jeannette, his sons, Joe, Tom and Dan, his former wife, Paula, his sisters, Jeannette (Cross) and Patricia "Pebby" (Marlowe), his brothers, Alvah Jr., Thomas, Robert "Jerry," and John Bickner and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. His slim stature belied the generous size of his heart. He was a registered organ and tissue donor and his body was donated to the Anatomical Gift Society of Illinois in keeping with his wishes.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 5, 2020.
