ELGIN - Paul Francis Moats, 61, was born May 18, 1958 in Saratoga, CA and passed away April 6, 2020. Paul was raised in Mt. Prospect and graduated from Prospect High in 1977. His high school years were highlighted by a very successful golf career capped by Prospect High School winning the State AA Golf Championship and Paul placing 6th in the individual competition. Paul went on to Harper College continuing to enjoy success on the college golf team. As a young adult, Paul worked for Arlington Electric delivering supplies for the electrical company's jobs. When he was 22, Paul developed schizophrenia, which dramatically altered his life's trajectory, largely ending his college progression and competitive golf career. He maintained a wonderful and engaging outlook, making many new friends while retaining his close high school friendships. He was a prolific letter writer, corresponding with family and friends, and regularly sending donations to local churches and others. The Catholic Church provided him a strong foundation of faith and support, especially the sisters of the Carmelite Monastery in Des Plaines. Paul spent his final years at the Riverview Rehab Center in Elgin, IL. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Robert and Kathryn Moats and a sister, Margaret Jean, who died in infancy. He is survived by his brother, Larry Moats and sisters, Elaine (Mike) Curran of San Jose, CA, Betsy (Marshall) Rose of Seattle, WA, and Virginia (Mike) Prisco of Geneva, IL as well as fourteen nieces and nephews and seven grand nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held in April with a Celebration of Life planned in the coming months. For information 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020