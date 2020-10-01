Paul Fredrick Sitz, 81, passed away on September 20, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was a devoted educator, artist, and musician and a much beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gareth (nee Mann); three children: Paul David, Kyra Sitz Doherty (Terrence), and James Frederick; five grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Muller. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the U-46 Educational Foundation, the ACLU, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, or Congregation Kneseth Israel. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com