PAUL FREDRICK SITZ
Paul Fredrick Sitz, 81, passed away on September 20, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was a devoted educator, artist, and musician and a much beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gareth (nee Mann); three children: Paul David, Kyra Sitz Doherty (Terrence), and James Frederick; five grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Muller. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the U-46 Educational Foundation, the ACLU, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, or Congregation Kneseth Israel. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
