|
|
Paul George Dehn, 75, married to Alice Oslund Dehn of Mundelein, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago, where he proudly spent his last 4 years with fellow veterans. Born January 5, 1949 in Chicago, he was the son of the late George Dehn and Julia Zolniewski Dehn. Paul attended Notre Dame High School his freshman year, moving to Glenbrook North, where he graduated in 1963. With great pride, he joined the U.S. Army in 1966, serving in Vietnam from 1968-1969 and then 2 additional years, completing his tour of duty in 1971. He, then, worked as a chauffeur for over 20 years - oh the stories he told! Paul married the love of his life, Alice, in 1970 - this month marking their 50th wedding anniversary. In his spare time he loved golfing, bowling, and playing cribbage with friends. Paul is survived by his wife, Alice; daughter, Jami Dehn of Mundelein; 2 grandchildren, Elisa Portilla Dehn and Noah Portilla Dehn of Round Lake; sister Patti Heinz of Mundelein; niece Barbara Rowlette of Seattle; nephew Thomas Corrigan of Denver, and many cousins. In addition to his parents, George and Julia Dehn, he was preceded in death by his son, Jason on September 12, 2017. Private services are being held at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2020