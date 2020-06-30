Pam, Joe, Joey, Madison,
You're in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. I know he is with your mother. I love you.
Aunt Cheryl
Paul J. Block, age 79, U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran and a resident of Carol Stream, died June 27, 2020. He was born January 24, 1941 in Chicago to Paul G. & Loretta Block. Paul retired from Jewel Foods as a produce manager after over 20 years of service. He is survived by his daughter Pamela (Joseph) Hadsell of Wheaton; his son-in-law George Smith; his grandchildren: Patrick & Ryan Smith of McHenry and Joey & Madison Hadsell of Wheaton. Preceded in death by his wife Ruth Ann, his daughter Deborah Smith; his sister Carole (Paul) Gitzinger; and his nephew Paul Gitzinger, Jr. A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, Illinois. Chapel prayers Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home proceeding to St. Michael Church for mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Wheaton, Illinois. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.