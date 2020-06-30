PAUL J. BLOCK
1941 - 2020
Paul J. Block, age 79, U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran and a resident of Carol Stream, died June 27, 2020. He was born January 24, 1941 in Chicago to Paul G. & Loretta Block. Paul retired from Jewel Foods as a produce manager after over 20 years of service. He is survived by his daughter Pamela (Joseph) Hadsell of Wheaton; his son-in-law George Smith; his grandchildren: Patrick & Ryan Smith of McHenry and Joey & Madison Hadsell of Wheaton. Preceded in death by his wife Ruth Ann, his daughter Deborah Smith; his sister Carole (Paul) Gitzinger; and his nephew Paul Gitzinger, Jr. A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, Illinois. Chapel prayers Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home proceeding to St. Michael Church for mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Wheaton, Illinois. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
JUL
1
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
JUL
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Funeral services provided by
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
Pam, Joe, Joey, Madison,
You're in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. I know he is with your mother. I love you.

Aunt Cheryl
Cheryl Power
Family
June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
June 29, 2020
Rest In Peace Mr. Block
Alex Schafer
Friend
