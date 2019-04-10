|
Paul J. Tucker, 75, a resident of Huntley, passed away on April 5, 2019. He was born June 24, 1943 in Queens, NY and graduated from St. John's University, NY with a B.A. in Economics in 1964. Paul spent his career in the publishing industry, most recently with LWW as Director of Advertising. Paul was a voracious reader and a lifelong Yankees fan. He was a great storyteller and had a natural ability to connect with people of all ages. Paul will be missed dearly by his wife of 37 years, Marjorie Tucker; his brothers, James and John Tucker; and his five children and nine grandchildren. In Paul's memory, donations may be made to the Huntley Area Public Library https://www.huntleylibrary.org/donation/.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2019