Paul Joseph Fleming "PJ" was born to Paul "Doc" and Mary Helen Fleming on July 28, 1942. He grew up in Jerseyville, Illinois with his sisters Missy, Jane and his brother Robert. He was a member of St. Francis Church and attended grade school and graduated from Jerseyville High School and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Marquette University, Milwaukee where he met and married his wife Mary. They married on June 29, 1968 and had two sons Patrick and Joseph. They celebrated happily their 50th Anniversary last year. He passed away on May 2, 2019. Paul is survived by his loving wife Mary (Niles), son Joseph, sisters Missy Fleming Block, and Jane Fleming, and his sisters-in-law, Kathy (Dick), Ginger, Chris (Jim) and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son Patrick and brother Robert. Visitation Tuesday, May 21 at 10:30 AM, with a Memorial Celebration at 11:00 AM and a Buffet Luncheon following at Courtyard Banquets, 3S200 Route 59, Warrenville, two blocks north of I-88, 630-393-3130. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to LVI-IYC of Warrenville, 641 W. Lake St., Chicago IL, 60661, where Paul volunteered for the young adult students in Warrenville. Arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, www.williams-kampp.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary