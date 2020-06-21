Paul Joseph Wallace 73, passed away on Wednesday April 8, 2020. He was born December 25, 1946 in Chicago to Leon and Jane (nee Guzik) Wasielewski. He lived in Prospect Heights, IL for 31 years and has resided in Indian Creek, IL for the past 17 years. Paul was a graduate of Weber High School and graduated with a BBA in accounting from the University of Notre Dame in 1968. He took a position as an accountant at Alexander Grant & Company from 1968 1973. He then joined the Naval Air Reserve during the Vietnam era. He was employed at WW Grainger, Inc. for 29 years in various executive positions until retiring in 2002. He enjoyed spending time in Fontana, WI, where he loved to golf and spend time with his family. Paul was a proud "Domer" and had a special place in his heart for ND athletics, Fit MS and Equestrian Connection. He raised money for MS and he was an original board member for Fit MS. He loved attending his grandchildren's sport events. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy; beloved children, Kristin (Brett) Biwer, Erin (Michael) Campbell and Paul D. (Kelly); fond grandchildren, Benjamin, Abigail, Wyatt, Peyton, Ella, Colton; and his sister, Mary Jane Budris. He was preceded in death, by his infant daughter; and his parents. Donations would be appreciated to Fit MS NeuroBalance Center in Barrington, IL, Equestrian Connection in Lake Forest, IL and Misericordia of Chicago.