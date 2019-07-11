|
Paul K. Kaiser age 55 passed away June 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Valerie (nee Spain) of Des Plaines; loving father of Jessica, Michael and Jacqueline; cherished son of Kathleen and the late Paul M. Kaiser; treasured big brother of Mary (Nizam), Joseph (Gwen), Monica (Paul), Jennifer (Aaron) and James (Kate), and dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle and friend to many. A celebration of life will be held later this year. If you would like to make a memorial contribution, donations to the family are appreciated. Cremation care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For information, 847-699-9003 or www.glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 11, 2019