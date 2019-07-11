Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
For more information about
PAUL KAISER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL KAISER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL K. KAISER


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL K. KAISER Obituary
Paul K. Kaiser age 55 passed away June 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Valerie (nee Spain) of Des Plaines; loving father of Jessica, Michael and Jacqueline; cherished son of Kathleen and the late Paul M. Kaiser; treasured big brother of Mary (Nizam), Joseph (Gwen), Monica (Paul), Jennifer (Aaron) and James (Kate), and dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle and friend to many. A celebration of life will be held later this year. If you would like to make a memorial contribution, donations to the family are appreciated. Cremation care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For information, 847-699-9003 or www.glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now