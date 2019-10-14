|
|
Paul Karas, age 81, of Elgin fell asleep in the loving arms of our Lord & Savior on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born in Pilinka, Russia and grew up in Krinides, Greece and was the son of the late Haralambos & Eleni Karabougiokidis. On September 15, 1968 he married the love of his life Efthalia" Thalia". Together they had three children. Paul was very proud of his Greek heritage with a profound strong Orthodox Christian faith. Paul was a loving husband, unmatched father and papou who would do anything for his family. He will be missed by all who knew him. In 1963 Paul came to America and worked in restaurants and produce business. In 1965, to 1974 we was in liquor/ bar business as a partner and owner of Vopner's Liquors and Paul's Tap in downtown in Elgin. In 1974, Paul with his brother George opened the Village Squire in Dundee, and a few years later, the Village Squire in Crystal Lake, and McHenry, and in 1986, they opened, Alexander's Restaurant in Elgin. Then Paul led his children into the business opening many more restaurants including the Village Squire in South Elgin and Rookies sports bars. He shared his wisdom, vision and gave his advice that could not be ignored, for every one of the 12 restaurants, the new generation of owners of the Karas Restaurant Group opened. From the 80's until recent years, Paul and his wife Thalia traveled often to Greece and lived in the village where he was raised. Living in Krinides the summer months was the love of his life, he often used to say. He was very thankful that he came to America worked hard , had a family, children, grandchildren, 5 brothers and sisters, Restaurants, taverns the full catastrophe, an immigrant dreams to create when he leaves his homeland. He was involved with Saint Sophia since 1979, being one of the founding members, and served in the Parish Council, Greek Fest and various committees. He was a strong supporter and contributor of the recent Capital Campaign to build a new Saint Sophia Church. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years; Thalia, his son; Bob his daughters; Eleni (George) Karavasis and Despina (Panagioti) Sampanidis. His grandchildren; Paul, Effie, Christina and Nico Karas. Kyriaki, Eirini, and Dimitri Karavasis and Aleko and Paul Sampanidis. Paul is also survived by his sisters; Anatoli Arsoniadis, Savatou Baltzidis, Vaso (Spiro) Katerelos and his brother; George (Karen) Karas and numerous nieces and nephews, and countless good and faithful friends both in the United States and Greece. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his sister; Leeza Papas. Visitation will be held at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church 525 Church Road in Elgin on Tuesday, September 15, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Family and friends are asked to gather at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in Elgin on Wednesday at 10:00 A.M. for funeral services. Burial will follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church 525 Church Road, Elgin IL 60123. Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee is assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com . For information, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 14, 2019