Services
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
View Map
PAUL KIRSCHNER


1930 - 2020
SCHAUMBURG - Visitation for Paul Kirschner, 89, a resident of Schaumburg since 1969, formerly of Chicago since 1952, will be held Tuesday, May 26 from 11:00am until time of Celebration of Life Service at 1:00pm Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Interment to follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Born Oct. 20, 1930 in Yugoslavia to George and Maria (nee Foderer) he passed away peacefully, May 22, 2020 in Elk Grove. Paul was a proud US Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict and stationed in Oklahoma and Texas. He enjoyed watching baseball and hockey and was an avid fisherman who loved his annual fishing trips up to Wisconsin with his family. He was the adoring husband of 67 years to Katy (nee Mueller); loving father of Tony (Vicki), Tina (Chris) and Frank (Theresa); fond grandfather of Kristin, Kelly, Paul, Kara (Ryan), Sean, Thomas and Westley; beloved great-grandfather of Liam, Killian and Griffin; oldest brother of Tony, Anne, Maria, Trudi, George and Konrad; fond uncle and dear friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Paul's name to a cancer or veteran's . For information, 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 25, 2020
