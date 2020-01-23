Daily Herald Obituaries
PAUL JASPER
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
5:00 PM
PAUL L. JASPER


1925 - 2020
WINFIELD - Paul L. Jasper, age 94, a resident of Winfield since 1953, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born December 29, 1925, in Chicago to Paul and Florence Jasper. He grew up in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago and graduated from Austin High School where he met Lois Nordmark. After graduating high school, Paul joined the Army and served in the Battle of the Bulge. He was prisoner of war while in Germany during WWII. Upon his return to the States, he attended and graduated from Elmhurst College with a bachelor's degree. After college, Paul and Lois were married on June 1, 1950. Paul graduated from the FBI Police Academy while serving at the Elmhurst Police Department. He retired as a Lieutenant from the Elmhurst Police Department at the age of 54. During his retirement, he was faithful member and supporter of the B.R. Ryall YMCA in Glen Ellyn. He loved to travel the world with his wife and enjoyed working on projects around the house. He had a passion for collecting military relics and war memorabilia. He is survived by his children, Steven (Janis) Jasper of Algonquin, Nancy (Stefan) Borges of Winfield and Judy (Marc) Congrave of Rockford, five grandchildren, Richard (Marina) Borges, Christina (Keith) Wojewnik, Thomas (Emily) Borges, Chenin (Joe) Rude and Erin (Paul) Wallis, and six great-grandchildren, Elliott, Logan, Marielle, Anthony, Briella and Rebecca. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois (2018), and his parents. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL, where a funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. Interment and Military Honors will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Memorial gifts may be directed to B.R. Ryall YMCA, 49 Deicke Dr., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Information and guest book at hultgrenfh.com or 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
