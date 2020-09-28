Paul L. Ross, 51, of Huntley, died peacefully, September 23, 2020 with his family by his side. A visitation will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, Illinois. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Weishar Foundation www.weish4ever.org
Paul was born August 16, 1969 in Chicago, the son of Paul and Karen Ross. On August 14, 2010 he married his best friend, Shannon Beaudette. Following his father's footsteps Paul became a firefighter at the age of 18. Paul retired in 2012 as Deputy Chief at Tri-State Fire Department. He was devoted to not only being the best fire fighter that he could be just as importantly assisting his fellow firefighters in doing the same. Paul used his leadership skills and began working for Allstate headquarters where he again touched many of lives. His family was his world and he was the person who always gave back even till the very end. He loved to travel especially to Disney. He was a loving, kind and devoted, husband, son, father and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. He was often known to tell his family thank you for teaching him to love so much, they all know he was the one who radiated with love. He is survived by his wife, Shannon, his children, Christopher Swanson, Morgan Ross, Cody Szpekowski and Caitlin Ross, by his mother, Karen Ross, and his brother, Brian (Julie) Ross. He was preceded in death by his father and by two siblings at birth. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com