Services
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:30 AM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
PAUL LYMAN KRENZER

PAUL LYMAN KRENZER Obituary
DES PLAINES - Paul Lyman Krenzer was born on January 3, 1932, in Chicago, to the late Orville and Frances (nee Coe) Krenzer, and passed away on March 4, 2020. Paul was the beloved husband of Donna (nee Searing); loving father of Scott Krenzer, and Art (Kelly) Krenzer; beloved grandfather to Michael, and the late Christopher. Before retiring, he worked for 38 years at the Chicago Tribune, he will be missed by many. Visitation will be Monday, March 9, 2020 from 10 AM till time of service at 11:30 AM at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner Street, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Rd., Skokie, IL 60076. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the . For more information, go to oehlerfuneralhome.com or call 847-824-5155.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
