ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Paul Myung-Ha Chung was born on December 1, 1929 in Seoul, Korea to Rev. Robert Nahm-Soo and Kyung-Sook (nee Kim) Chung. He died Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Dr. Chung was an accomplished engineering Professor, having served as Dean of Engineering for multiple terms to the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC). In his earlier years, Paul contributed to the historical moon landing as an Engineer for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). He was a talented impressionist painter, adored classical music, played the saxophone, authored the memoir "My Father, the Evangelist," and was a member of Orchard Free Evangelical Church in Arlington Heights. Paul cherished time spent with his family and wife Jean of 65 years, and was especially beloved by his grandchildren. Paul is survived by his children,Tamara (David) Michicich and Maurice (April) Chung; grandchildren, Emily Chung, Benjamin Chung, Zak Campuzano, Kaleigh Chung, Ally Chung and Anthony Chung; siblings, Larry (Paula) Jhung and Ruth Chung; sister-in-law, Marion Chung; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Judy Chung; his parents; and brother, Elliott E. Chung. Services and Interment were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Orchard Free Evangelical Church, 1330 North Douglas Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019