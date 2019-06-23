|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Paul M. Ehlman, born into eternal life on June 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Diane Greer Ehlman for 53 years; loving father of Lesley D'Ann (Daniel) Brewster, Todd Jay (Gina) Ehlman, Brett Drew Ehlman and Paige Lindsay Ehlman; cherished grandfather of Madison, Jack, Lane, Peri, Dean and Evan; fond uncle of Alan Armbrust and Lynley (Tom) Kleiner. Son of the late Eileen Salonen Ehlman. Paul was a graduate of Lakeview High School, University of Illinois, DePaul University and Northwestern University School of Law. He was an attorney in private practice and a CPA. Paul was a veteran and proudly served in the US Army, Specialist 4th Class. Stateside 1959-1961. He enjoyed playing tennis, opera, classic movies, cooking, musical theatre, landscaping, playing Pinochle with his longtime friends, reading and current events. He loved being an attorney, friend, husband, father and grandfather. Visitation Saturday, June 29th, 10 am to 12 pm at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rev. Robert J. Loftus Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Raymond de Penafort School, 301 S. I-Oka, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 or to Saint Viator High School, 1213 E. Oakton Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60004, In Memory of Paul. Please contact Tom Ramsden at 224-625-1286 for assistance making a gift to Saint Viator. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019