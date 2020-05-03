|
|
BLOOMINGDALE - Paul Monas, age 93, beloved husband of the late Elaine; devoted father of Dennis Monas, Etienne Monas and the late Pauline Ritthaler; dear grandfather of Richard Ritthaler and the late Gerald Ritthaler; great-grandfather of 2; loving son of the late Andrew and Mary Monas; dear brother of Tom, Margaret, Jane, the late Andrew and Kenneth. Private interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. For information and to sign the guestbook for the family, visit www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020