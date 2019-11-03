|
WHEATON - Paul N. Holbrook, 87, a longtime resident of Wheaton, Illinois, died October 29, 2019 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, IL, surrounded by his family. He was born in 1932 in Oak Park, Illinois. Preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty-three years Delilah Holbrook, parents Albion and Gertrude (Pannell) Holbrook, sisters Marjorie and Suzanne (Demko), and brother Albion. Paul graduated from Austin High School. He married his high school sweetheart Delilah in 1954. Paul and his wife moved to Wheaton in 1954 where they raised their three children: sons, Paul W. (Debbie) Holbrook; David P. (Lucy) Holbrook, and daughter, Leslie P. Holbrook. In addition to his children, Paul is survived by his grandchildren, Melissa (Mark) Placzkowski, Aaron (Julie) Holbrook, Jessica (Kurt) Whittaker, Brian Holbrook, Maggie Holbrook; and great-grandchildren Lucas and Jacob Holbrook. In 1954, Paul began his employment with the Traveler's Insurance Company, following his graduation from Monmouth College in Illinois. The consummate sales person, Paul won a record 24 sales contests in his 30 years in the Chicago field office. He was promoted to Regional Vice President in 1984 in Detroit, and in January 1988 he returned to Chicago (Wheaton) and his beloved Cubs. Paul retired from Traveler's in 1991. Paul, together with his wife, were active community service members. Paul served as a member of the Wheaton Jaycees, Wheaton Dance Club, President of the Arrowhead Homeowner's Association, and served as Wheaton's Boys Baseball Manager. Paul worked to raise funds for the new hospital (Central DuPage Hospital) and the YMCA. And he supported his wife in her efforts as a member of Wheaton's Infant Welfare Society. In 1991, at age 60, Paul and his wife Lila joined the retirement community. This allowed them time to take numerous trips to various countries. They wintered at their home in Arizona and spent their summers at their Lake Katherine home in Hazelhurst, Wisconsin. For 22 years, they enjoyed attending all of their beloved Chicago Cubs spring training games. As a devoted diehard Cubs fan, Paul expressed his gratitude that he could die a happy man, as he saw his Cubbies win the World Series in 2016. Interment will be private. Memorial gifts may be directed to Monmouth College, 700 East Broadway, Monmouth, IL 61462 or call Monmouth at 309-457-2231. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 3, 2019