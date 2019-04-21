BLOOMINGDALE - On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, Paul Ortscheid, loving husband, father of three, grandfather of four, and great-grandfather of four, passed away at the age of 92. Paul was born on August 22, 1926 and raised in Galena, IL by Francis and Ethel (Fiedler) Ortscheid. He earned his master's degree from the University of Colorado in 1959 and spent his career as a coral director and chair of fine arts at Lake Park High School in Roselle, IL. He was married to Miriam (Leidinger) Ortscheid for 63 years. Together they raised a daughter, Catherine, and two sons, Mark and Matthew. Paul was a music lover who is remembered for his genuine, kind and gentle spirit. He enjoyed working with teenagers and encouraging them to discover their talents. His choral groups made numerous recordings and were especially known for their Christmas in Song concerts. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Francis, his mother, Ethel, his brother, Donald and sister, Doris Anne. He is survived by his, wife, Miriam, his three children, Catherine Elliott, Mark (Jennifer) Ortscheid and Matthew (Deanna) Ortscheid, grandchildren, Nicholas (Susan) Elliott, Grant Ortscheid, Joshua (Jennifer) Elliott and Alison Ortscheid, and great-grandsons, Lucas Elliott, Zachary Elliott, Cameron Elliott and Ryan Elliott, and his sister, Carol Smith. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Isidore in Bloomingdale, IL at 10:45 am. A gravesite service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Galena, IL at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Flowers or donations may be sent to Furlong Funeral Chapel, 100 Caroldon Ct., Galena, IL. Arrangements by Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 630-889-1700. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary