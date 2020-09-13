MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Paul Pahlman, 82, is from 4-8 PM Thursday September 17, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave. (2 blocks West of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Funeral service is 11 AM Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Ivanhoe Cemetery. Paul was born February 28, 1938 in Libertyville and died September 11, 2020 at home. He loved going to casinos, fishing, coin collecting and watching NASCAR. He is survived by his loving children Janice Titus, Shairn Weeks, Paula (Raymond) Zack, Kenneth (Anita) Pahlman, Alex Pahlman, his son-in-law Rich Radtke, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia (nee Kinney), and daughter Linda Radtke. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or Wounded Warriors
Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka Kansas 66675-8516. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com
or call 847-566-8020.