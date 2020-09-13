1/1
PAUL PAHLMAN
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Paul Pahlman, 82, is from 4-8 PM Thursday September 17, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave. (2 blocks West of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Funeral service is 11 AM Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Ivanhoe Cemetery. Paul was born February 28, 1938 in Libertyville and died September 11, 2020 at home. He loved going to casinos, fishing, coin collecting and watching NASCAR. He is survived by his loving children Janice Titus, Shairn Weeks, Paula (Raymond) Zack, Kenneth (Anita) Pahlman, Alex Pahlman, his son-in-law Rich Radtke, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia (nee Kinney), and daughter Linda Radtke. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka Kansas 66675-8516. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 12, 2020
Grandpa I am so blessed to have you as a grandfather. I am going to miss you forever. You have played such a huge role in my life and I am so grateful of our memories and times together. I love you so much. Thank you for everything you did for our family. You will be greatly missed. Xoxo Alex
Alexsandrea Pahlman
Grandchild
September 12, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Yvette Carrasco
September 12, 2020
Godspeed to Mr. Pahlman. May he RIP. My thoughts and prayers go out to Alex and your family. We are here for you.
Kevin Petschow
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved