DES PLAINES - Paul Pesche, age 63, passed away June 23, 2019. He was born August 6, 1955 in Evanston, IL. Preceded in death by parents Adeline and Fred, brother Fred L., and stepmother Shirley Pesche. Father of Allie Nicole Pesche. Fond brother of Nicolette (Wes) Mallory, Helene Pesche, Robert (Mary) Pesche, Peter Pesche, Yvonne (Roger) Behnke, and Michael Pesche. Stepbrother of Connie (Terry) Bowers, Dallas (Kim) Cerny, Janiece (Dayn) Kelley, and Bill Cerny. He was an avid gardener and loved fishing in Minaki, ON. Private burial will be at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. Memorial donations can be made to the . Cremation care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Des Plaines, IL. For information, 847-699-9003 or www.glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019