DOWNERS GROVE - Paul Richard Darnell died on Tuesday April 9th, 2019 at the age of 60. Paul was born on September 12, 1958 in Maywood, IL. He attended Downers Grove North High School. Paul lived in Downers Grove IL and Westmont IL for many years. He was living in Menomonie WI at the time of his death. Paul loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing. Paul enjoyed spending time with his long-time partner Donna Smejkal-Gibson, his children and grandchildren, and his dog. He is survived by his sister Linda (Chris) Wagner, his children Elizabeth (Carl) Henderson, Wendy (Chris) Darnell-Holcomb, Jamie (Dan) Litzhoff and John Darnell. His grandchildren Alexia, Gavin, Colin, Charlotte, Joey, and Danny. Paul is preceded in death by his Parents Muriel (Sis) and John and his brother John Darnell. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 15, 2019