PAUL RICHARD GAUVREAU
1939 - 2020
Paul Richard Gauvreau, a native Chicagoan, born November 24, 1939, passed away peacefully June 23, 2020. He leaves his family and friends with a long, wonderful legacy as a loving and devoted husband of 58 years to Helen, strong, supportive and caring father of Caren (Peter), Steve (Tricia), Andy (Bethany), Julie (Sam), David (Teresa), doting grandfather of Meghan (Brennen), Luke, Mack, Daniel, Jake, Grace, Sophie, Isabella, Mariella, Greta, Ethan, Alison, Paul, Anabelle, Nora, David, Sadie and Augie and great-grandfather of Louisa. He is also survived by his sister Loraine Yeatts. After a distinguished career with Pittway Corporation, he volunteered for civic, parish and charitable organizations, served on multiple boards, and enjoyed his years as a Trustee for Benedictine University. He was an avid golfer and proud member of Chicago Golf Club. Visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church, Wilmette Illinois to celebrate Paul's life will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Misericordia, attn: MFA# 6201A. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest, (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.
