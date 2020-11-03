It is with heavy hearts that the family of Paul S. Jendrycki, announces that Paul, 63, passed late Tuesday, October 27, 2020. A man of God, Paul is now at peace in Heaven. A loving husband, father, son, brother and friend to many, Paul cared deeply for those closest to him. Paul was a charactered individual, memorable to most that met him. A man of many talents, Paul particularly enjoyed getting people together, facilitating connections and seeding lifelong friendships. Paul brought others closer together and closer to God. At his core, Paul was a man of principle, guided by the word of Jesus and doing right for his country. Paul personified hard work and dedication, relentlessly pursuing his many professional and personal passions. At the age of 18, Paul started his 42-year entrepreneurial career, growing his cleaning firm from a single man operation to an enterprise which served thousands of customers and provided fruitful livelihoods to hundreds of employees. Outside his business, Paul advocated for positive community changes through grassroots campaigning and political volunteering. Paul played as hard as he worked. He loved his American muscle cars: an 87' Mustang and 99' Corvette. Sports also always had a soft spot in Paul's heart, of which Paul head coached youth football - the Bloomingdale Bears - and several baseball teams. Paul was a fan of professional Chicago sports, namely the Bears, White Sox and was a longtime season ticket holder to the Blackhawks. Paul is survived by wife, Nancy; children, Parker (wife Emily) and Paige (husband AJ); parents, Richard and Joyce; siblings, Debbie, Sharon, Glenn, and innumerable friends. If you wish to give in memory of Paul, please donate on his behalf to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, an organization he supported throughout his life. Celebrate the life of Paul and share your stories of remembrance through a virtual gathering, to be scheduled. If you wish to participate, please email: CelebratePaulJ@yahoo.com.







