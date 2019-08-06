Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL ROTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL S. ROTH


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL S. ROTH Obituary
HUNTLEY - Paul S. Roth, 64, died peacefully, August 5, 2019 with his family by his side. Visitation will be on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4-8pm with a service at 7pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. In Honor of Paul motorcycles are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Paul was born December 4, 1954 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin the son of Harold and Joan Roth. On April 19, 1974 he married Debra Landwehr. He worked as an independent truck driver for Sunrise Cartage and later he worked for District 301 where he was fondly known as Mr. Paul. He loved his Harley and truly admired John Wayne. Paul was a jack of all trades, the go to guy who could fix anything. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Debra, his mother, Joan, by his children, Steven Roth and Joanne Roth, his three grandchildren, Michael, Jacob and Alexandra. He is also survived by his siblings, Sandra (Dale) Price, Mark (Peggy) Roth, Barry Roth, Annette (Alberto) Reyes and Kurt Roth and by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold and brother, Mitchell. The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at District 301, Country Trails Elementary School, over the last ten years the students and staff have showered Mr. Paul with so much love, kindness and affection and even more so during the last year. For all of that his family is so very grateful. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now