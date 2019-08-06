|
HUNTLEY - Paul S. Roth, 64, died peacefully, August 5, 2019 with his family by his side. Visitation will be on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4-8pm with a service at 7pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. In Honor of Paul motorcycles are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Paul was born December 4, 1954 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin the son of Harold and Joan Roth. On April 19, 1974 he married Debra Landwehr. He worked as an independent truck driver for Sunrise Cartage and later he worked for District 301 where he was fondly known as Mr. Paul. He loved his Harley and truly admired John Wayne. Paul was a jack of all trades, the go to guy who could fix anything. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Debra, his mother, Joan, by his children, Steven Roth and Joanne Roth, his three grandchildren, Michael, Jacob and Alexandra. He is also survived by his siblings, Sandra (Dale) Price, Mark (Peggy) Roth, Barry Roth, Annette (Alberto) Reyes and Kurt Roth and by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold and brother, Mitchell. The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at District 301, Country Trails Elementary School, over the last ten years the students and staff have showered Mr. Paul with so much love, kindness and affection and even more so during the last year. For all of that his family is so very grateful. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2019