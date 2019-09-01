|
Paul Scott Dietzen, age 59, a resident of Timberlake, IL for over 36 years. Paul was the beloved husband of Candace; loving father of Monica (Tim) Cooper, Jennifer, Jessica, David (Lola) and Victoria (Joshua) Dietzen; cherished papa of Hailey and Logan; dear brother of Mark (Penny), Keith (Amy), Bruce (Bonnie) and Amy (Chuck) Henderson; fond uncle of many; preceded in death by his parents Grace and Ken and sister-in-law Trudy. Paul was born April 1, 1960 in Atlanta, GA and passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington, IL. Paul was the owner of The Body Shop of Barrington for 33 years and was a Board Trustee for the Wauconda Area Fire District and Cuba Township. Paul had many hobbies and talents: Sailor, fisherman, devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend, business owner and lover of all things Timberlake and Jimmy Buffet, restorer of cars and anything with an engine, volunteer, and an advocate for nature preservation. He carried on traditions of those before him, took up the mantel of worthy causes and gave his attention to things that helped the community. If he was your friend or part of your family, your heart is fractured today and even if you knew Paul for only a short time, you already know how he cared about helping you. Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019, from 4-8 pm at Kisselburg- Wauconda Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084 and Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 10 am to time of funeral service at 11 am at St. Matthew Lutheran Church 720 Dundee Ave., Barrington, IL 60010 (847-382-7002). Interment will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL. Funeral information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019