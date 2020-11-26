HANOVER PARK - Paul T. Murphy, a devoted husband and father. Visitation Saturday, November 28, 2020 10:00am until time of prayers 11:15am at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 1640 S. Greenmeadows Blvd (at Barrington Road) Streamwood/Schaumburg. Due to Covid-19 restrictions only 10 people will be allowed at the funeral home. Masks are required. Mass 12Noon at St. Ansgar Church 2040 Laurel Avenue, Hanover Park, those planning to attend funeral mass are asked to register online paulmurphy.eventbrite.com
no later than Friday at 5pm Paul was born 12-23-1938 in Chicago and attended Our Lady Help of Christians Grammar School and Fenwick High School, class of 1956. During his senior year he joined the Navy Reserves and soon after graduation he went on active duty and proudly served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Valley Forge CVS45. He was a member of Task Force Alpha, the first Navy amphibious landing group launched from a ship. He was the administrative assistant to the engineering officer, attaining the rank of YNT3, travelling to the Mediterranean, the Middle East, the Caribbean, and the Arctic Circle DEW Line (Distant Early Warning Line). Soon after his release from active duty he met Marcia, his best friend, and they were married on May 7, 1960. They soon moved to Hanover Park where they resided until his passing. Paul's interests were first and foremost his family. Above all, he loved and adored his wife, Marcia, and their two daughters, Beth Gleason and Laura Browning, and his grandchildren, Jenny Gleason, Rob Gleason, Lyn Davis, and Grant Davis. He worked 20 years in Aviation machining as VP and Quality Control Manager of CNC Industries in Elk Grove Village, that did precision CNC machining for the aerospace industry. He worked 20 years in the Die Engraving field as General Manager of EC Schultz, a die engraving company in Elk Grove Village, retiring in 2009. He was President and CEO of his own machining company, Murphy Industries from 1982-2014. He was a volunteer fireman for the Ontarioville Fire Protection District before it became the Hanover Park Fire Department. He was appointed the first Fire Commissioner of Hanover Park, and served in that capacity form 1988 until 1992. He was on the Hanover Park zoning board in the early 1970s. Paul is survived by his wife, Marcia, of 60 years and daughters, Elizabeth Gleason and Laura Browning (Jesse), grandchildren, Jennifer Gleason (Raymond Essick V), Robert Gleason, Evelyn Davis, and Grant Davis. Step-grandchildren Carrie Browning, Kristie Browning (Andrew Schlosser), David Browning (Amber), and step-great grandson, Jacob Browning. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Murphy, of Oak Park. He was loving uncle to Ann Ryan, Mary Ellen McGuire (Brian), Meg Murphy (deceased), Amy Rosten, Rick Murphy (Amy), and their children. Paul was a master at fixing things and was the go-to guy for the whole family for problem solving and repairing just about anything. He was also a real animal lover. Paul will be most remembered for his love, honesty, strength of character, and commitment to his wife and family. His spirit lives on in the values he instilled in his beloved family. Info 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
