JOHNSBURG - Paul W. Johansson, age 72, of Johnsburg; formerly of Chicago and Mount Prospect, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, December 28, 2019 after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Paul was married to the love of his life and cherished best friend, Gay "Sadie," for 39 wonderful years. Together they were blessed with five beautiful children, Linnea (Joseph) Herlehy, Sunni (Mark) Szumanski, Paul (Allison) Johansson, Kelsey (Mark) Hanneman, and Britt (Philip Masini) Johansson; and 10 grandchildren, Dylan, Carsten, Cohan, Trevor, Zoey, Tessa, Lucy, Paulie, Annabelle, and Griffin. He was also a loving brother and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and three sisters. Paul was the sole proprietor of his furniture refinishing company, Northwest Suburban Furniture Service, located in Elk Grove Village. He was extremely devoted to providing for his family and was so proud to work side by side with his son, Pauly, for several years. Unconditional love and pride for his family were at the core of all that he was and all that he had. As a proud dad and Bompa, cheering on his children and grandchildren at all of their musical concerts and sporting events filled his heart with joy. His idea of paradise was being surrounded by those he loved, in his favorite place on Earth, Door County, Wisconsin. He shared his passion for Chicago sports with his entire family, and what an unforgettable moment it was watching his cherished Cubbies finally clinch the World Series. Paul never missed an opportunity to hold his wife's hand and tell her how beautiful she was or his children and grandchildren how much he loved them. His leadership, passion for cooking, sense of humor, perseverance, unconditional support, and ability to see the good in others defined the man that he was, and the legacy his family will always cherish. Friends and neighbors may gather on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at The Shores of Turtle Creek, 7908 Winn Road, Spring Grove, 2-6pm. For info call 815-675-0550. To send flowers or an online condolence, please visit www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020