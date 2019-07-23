Paul W. Repke, 88, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. He was born September 30, 1930 in Harvey, IL and has been living in Libertyville/ Mundelein area for the past 55 years. Paul was a US Army veteran having served during the Korean War and received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from University of Illinois. He was a former P.E. teacher at Laraway School in Joliet, a former administrator at Jacksonville Jr. High School and also was an administrator at Lake Bluff District 65 from 1964 until retiring in 1990. He was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Libertyville. Paul enjoyed wood carving, fishing, computers, playing cards with friends and will be missed by all who knew him. Surviving him is wife of 57 years, Anna Mae (nee Trizna) Repke; 2 sons, Joseph (Colleen) Repke and David (Julie) Repke; 4 granddaughters, Kristyn, Danielle, Claudia and Clarissa; sister, Carole Wood; sister-in-law, Cecilia Trizna Vargo, 3 nephews, John, Tom and Karl Wood and many other loving family members and dear friends, who are like family. A visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville, IL. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Church in Libertyville, in Chicago or Homes for Our Troops. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 23, 2019