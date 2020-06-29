PAUL WILLIAM SWEARINGEN
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELGIN - Paul William Swearingen, 57, of Elgin, passed away on June 26, 2020, his brother David (Rosie) were there to see him off to be with the Lord in heaven. Paul was the first born son of Carole and William Swearingen on March 7, 1963. He was a kind, loving and loyal friend. Hard working and fun, you could count on Paul, that if there was a party somewhere, he would be there, and if there wasn't a party to go to, he would plan one. Now rest in the Lord son. Paul was preceded in death by many relatives and friends including grandparents: Maurice (Angela) VanDewoestyne and Ted Swearingen; aunts and uncles: Larry VanDewoestyne, Margaret (Clarence) Allen, Loretta Diaz, John Cassidy, Ronny Skaggs, Garnett Smith and Colletta Olson. Those still remaining in his life include his father: William; his mother: Carole; siblings: David (Rosie) and Matthew (Briana); aunts and uncles: Dennis (Karen) VanDewoestyne, Sandy (Thom) Menke, Cindy (Jim) Hawkins and Rosemary Skaggs; and cousins: Christine, Joey, Ted, Gabreal, Katy, Rhonda, Robin, Randy, Michelle, Micheal, Megan, Jody, Mitch, Sara and Jimmy. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5:00pm-9:00pm at the Laird Funeral Home, with a service of remembrance starting at 7:00pm with Rev. Jan Starr officiating. Burial will be private at Mount Home Cemetery, Elgin. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Service
07:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved