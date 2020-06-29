ELGIN - Paul William Swearingen, 57, of Elgin, passed away on June 26, 2020, his brother David (Rosie) were there to see him off to be with the Lord in heaven. Paul was the first born son of Carole and William Swearingen on March 7, 1963. He was a kind, loving and loyal friend. Hard working and fun, you could count on Paul, that if there was a party somewhere, he would be there, and if there wasn't a party to go to, he would plan one. Now rest in the Lord son. Paul was preceded in death by many relatives and friends including grandparents: Maurice (Angela) VanDewoestyne and Ted Swearingen; aunts and uncles: Larry VanDewoestyne, Margaret (Clarence) Allen, Loretta Diaz, John Cassidy, Ronny Skaggs, Garnett Smith and Colletta Olson. Those still remaining in his life include his father: William; his mother: Carole; siblings: David (Rosie) and Matthew (Briana); aunts and uncles: Dennis (Karen) VanDewoestyne, Sandy (Thom) Menke, Cindy (Jim) Hawkins and Rosemary Skaggs; and cousins: Christine, Joey, Ted, Gabreal, Katy, Rhonda, Robin, Randy, Michelle, Micheal, Megan, Jody, Mitch, Sara and Jimmy. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5:00pm-9:00pm at the Laird Funeral Home, with a service of remembrance starting at 7:00pm with Rev. Jan Starr officiating. Burial will be private at Mount Home Cemetery, Elgin. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 29, 2020.