|
|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Paula Ann Bleatman (nee Henderson) passed away at home on December 19, 2019. Born February 3, 1950 to the late Ida Loretta Henderson (nee Guzzo) and the late Paul Henderson in Chicago, Illinois. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Dennis Bleatman, and children - Chris Tomsic, Becky (Stephen) Adamitis, Amanda (Matt) Bielaga, and stepson Daniel Bleatman. She was the proud Nana of Ryan, Connor, Owen, Olivia, Evan, Bobby, David and Eddie. The oldest of six, she is also survived by her sister (and partner in crime) Carol (the late William) Mildenstein of Ft. Atkinson, Wisconsin, brother, Tom (Joanne) Henderson of Lindenhurst, Illinois and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her sister Kathy (Bill) Hintz and brothers Thomas and Michael Henderson. Paula was a lover of books, birds and her beloved dogs. One could often find her bringing home stacks of books from the Schaumburg Township Library, where she worked for more than 20 years, and reading them while watching her bird feeders, defended by pups Sophie and Miles from squirrels. Visitation to be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Rd., Schaumburg, Illinois beginning at 2:00 p.m. and concluding at 7:00 p.m. after a brief service. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the Anti-Cruelty Society: https://anticruelty.org/donate. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 21, 2019