|
|
Paula E. Steffens, 92, of Dixon, formerly of Buffalo Grove, IL passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL. Paula was born on January 22, 1927 in Beelen, Germany to Karl and Gertrude (Brockelmann) Brinkmann. On April 14, 1956, she married Theodor H. Steffens at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Chicago. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Robert Steffens, and two brothers, Heinz and Karl Brinkmann. She loved gardening, knitting, and the Chicago Cubs. Paula is survived by three sons, Ted (Maureen) Steffens of Woodstock, IL, Michael (Susan) Steffens of Dixon, IL, and Paul (Janine) Steffens of Bella Vista, AR; sister, Annie Kocker of Germany; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. The visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL. The funeral mass will follow at 11:00 A.M. at the church. Burial is at St. Mary Cemetery in Buffalo Grove. Memorials may be made in Paula's memory to Serenity Hospice and Home or St. Mary Catholic Church. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 10, 2019