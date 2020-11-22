Paula Jean Esposito, nee Scheidler, at peace November 18, 2020, age 63, beloved wife of Salvatore 'Sam;' loving mother of Candace (Joseph) Fekete, Randal (Christine), Nicholas and Vincent; cherished grandmother of Joseph, Violet and Scarlet Fekete; dearest sister of Diane Polakowski, Susan, Steve (Charlene) and Mark (Cherie) Scheidler; sister-in-law of Guy (Carmela) Esposito and Francesca (Pete) Parrilli; dear aunt and friend to many. Paula was a dedicated accountant with Vincent M. Marotta & Associates. and proud co-founder of Espo's Automotive Inc. in Chicago. Paula will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Due to current mandates, the visitation for Paula will be held privately. Family and friends are to meet, Monday, at St. Celestine Church, 3020 N. 76th Court, Elmwood Park for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Please know, a celebration of life will be planned for the future when it is safe for everyone to come together to remember and celebrate Paula. For information, The Elms Funeral Home, 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com
.