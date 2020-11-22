Paula you will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I will always remeber the 1st time we went to Delavan. You were so welcoming and always

made us feel like part of the family. Glad you liked the edible arrangements even if Sam shouldn't of been eating it :-) You made a huge dinner with steaks and it was delicious, no surprise. Over the many years it has been great to get to know you, you always had a smile and made time to catch up. Candace is blessed to have such an amazing role model and I'm honored to have know you.

Kathryn Keenon

Friend